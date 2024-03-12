LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
由 will.i.am 精心調音的 xboom 經典音色
隆重介紹與 will.i.am 合作推出的全新 xboom Bounce。感受專家精心調校的獨特音色。