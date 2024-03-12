About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am

BOUNCE
()
  • 俯視角度的 xboom Bounce 正視圖
  • 獨特賣點：與 will.i.am 合作
  • xboom Bounce 的頂視圖
俯視角度的 xboom Bounce 正視圖
獨特賣點：與 will.i.am 合作
xboom Bounce 的頂視圖
主要功能

  • 雙球頂式高音單元
  • 雙被動輻射器
  • AI Sound
  • AI 校準
  • AI Lighting
  • 軍用標準
更多
2025 Digital Trends 大奬標誌

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

2025 CES 最佳音響產品

2025 紅點設計大獎標誌

xboom Bounce

2025 紅點設計大獎 - 獲獎

will.i.am 身穿白色服裝，戴著太陽眼鏡，手持 xboom Bounce，將其緊貼著臉部。

由 will.i.am 精心調音的 xboom 經典音色

隆重介紹與 will.i.am 合作推出的全新 xboom Bounce。感受專家精心調校的獨特音色。

*此影片僅供展示用途

will.i.am 擔任 LG xboom Bounce 的體驗設計師

LG 委任 will.i.am 重新定義 xboom 品牌，以全新的音效風格提升聆聽體驗。will.i.am 作為九次格林美獎得主，無疑是流行文化的代表人物。

「xboom by will.i.am」全系列經由 will.i.am 作專業改良，帶來更平衡的音效和更溫暖的音色。憑藉在音樂和技術方面的專業知識，will.i.am 精心調校 xboom Bounce，帶來活靈活現的動態音效，讓節拍栩栩如生。

音效介面

由 will.i.am 精心制作的獨特音效介面

全新 xboom 的所有操作音效 (例如開關機、藍牙連接、音量調節等) 均由 will.i.am 獨家設計，旨在為用家帶來與眾不同的聽覺體驗。

will.i.am 在錄音室工作，注視著麥克風下方的屏幕。

隨著強勁節拍和能量舞動

感受雙被動輻射器帶來的靈活節奏。讓生動節拍與活力四射的能量激發情感，隨旋律盡情起舞。

*此影片僅供展示用途

由 Peerless 精心制作的球頂式高音單元，呈現動態音效

由丹麥擁有百年歷史的高級音響製造商 Peerless 精心制作的雙球頂式高音單元，能呈現卓越的音質。體驗栩栩如生、清晰與活力的音效。

*此影片僅供展示用途

堅固耐用，通過軍用標準認證

專為戶外活動設計。通過美國軍用標準測試，並成功通過全部共 7 項的耐用度測試。堅固耐用，能承受各種環境變化。

xboom Bounce 放置在覆滿濕葉的泥土上，置於樹根和石頭之間。軍用標準標誌位於左上方位置。

*實際結果和性能或因應實際使用環境而有所差異。

**軍事測試詳情

- 測試標準：MIL-STD-810H

- 測試參數：雨水、震動、衝擊、鹽霧、浸泡、沙塵和高溫

- 認證結果：合格

- 認證日期：2024 年 12 月 18 日

xboom Bounce 擺放成六邊形，背後左側有一堆泥土，而右側則有水花飛濺。

IP67 級防水防塵

具有 IP67 級防水防塵，可以承受水和灰塵的威脅。不論是泳池派對還是沙灘狂歡﹐您都可以隨時隨地享受音樂。

*實際結果和性能或因應實際使用環境而有所差異。

**IP67 等級能防止粉塵與異物進入，同時具備防水功能，能夠在深達 1 米的水中長達 30 分鐘而不會損壞。

燈光開啟的 xboom Bounce 正視圖。

享受高達 30 小時播放時間，讓歡樂持續到第二天

音樂只隨你的意願而停。

在完全充電的情況下，xboom Bounce 可播放長達 30 小時。

*上述播放時間基於在音量為 50%，開啟藍牙和語音增強模式，而 LED 關閉的情況下進行的內部測試。

**實際播放時間可能會有所不同。

﻿***可更換電池，更換用的電池另行發售。

****電池可以使用簡單工具自行更換，實際情況由用戶自行決定。

所有音樂類型都適用的 AI Sound

可根據喜好手動選擇以節奏、旋律或語音為主的模式，亦可讓 AI 為您設定最佳模式。AI 會分析音源，並根據音樂類型調整音效。

will.i.am 手持 xboom Bounce，將其緊貼著臉部。

AI 校準

AI 校準讓音效填滿整個空間

AI 會根據您所在空間的大小和形狀進行校準。無論是在寬敞的空間還是狹小的房間，都能呈現飽滿且無失真的音效。

*此影片僅供展示用途

AI Lighting

AI Lighting 與聲音同步

AI 會偵測音樂類型，並提供與音樂同步的燈光效果。可從「環境」、「派對」、「語音」等模式中選擇，營造理想氛圍。

亦可透過資訊燈了解喇叭的狀態。

*此影片僅供展示用途

全新 xboom Bounce，
時尚外型搭配便利手帶

突破設計界限。使用便利手帶輕鬆帶着喇叭出行，提升舒適度同時更添獨特的時尚魅力。

在柔和燈光下，xboom Bounce 透過手帶繫於手臂上。在右上方，一名身穿紫色外套的人正以右手握著 xboom Bounce。在左下方，will.i.am 用左手握著 xboom Bounce。在右下方，will.i.am 穿著相同服裝，用右手握著 xboom Bounce。

在彩虹色圓圈上，xboom Stage 301、Grab 和 Bounce 以順時針擺放。在 xboom Bounce 旁，Auracast 按鍵的圖像置於圓形上。

同時連接多個喇叭，並透過 Auracast™ 增強氛圍

按下專屬按鍵，即可透過 Auracast™ 建立派對連結，配對其他裝置。立即連接不同喇叭，享受更震撼的沉浸式音效。

*僅 2025 年推出的 Bounce、Grab 和 Stage 301 型號可相互連接。

**影像僅供參考。實際尺寸或有所不同。

My Button

輕鬆一按，即可存取各種內容

透過 LG ThinQ 應用程式，探索多樣化的 xboom 獨家內容，享受度身訂造的專屬體驗。您可透過精選的療癒音樂放鬆身心，在忙碌生活中享受休閒時光。亦透過 Apple Music 同步功能及本機音樂播放，輕鬆享受流暢的音樂體驗。

手機屏幕顯示應用程式影像，並且在左右兩側分別展示虛擬應用程式影像。Apple Music 的應用程式影像及標誌位於左側，而 LG ThinQ 的應用程式影像及標誌則位於右側。底部顯示出 xboom Bounce 的頂部，其中「My Button」被特別突出展示。

*療癒音樂需下載 ThinQ 應用程式後才可使用。

列印

所有規格

喇叭

  • 被動輻射器

    Yes (2)

  • 高音單元體積

    20 mm x 2

  • 高音單元類型

    球頂

  • 低音單元

    93 x 53 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

  • Bass Boost

  • Custom (App)

  • 標準

連接性

  • 藍牙版本

    5.3

方使性

  • 多點配對

  • 語音控制 (Google 助理, Siri)

  • 防水/防濺

    IP67

  • 電量顯示燈

  • 藍牙應用程式 (Android/iOS)

  • Lighting

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

  • 免提電話

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

尺寸 (WXHXD)

  • 紙箱

    316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

  • 喇叭

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

重量

  • 總重量

    2.04 kg

  • 淨重

    1.42 kg

配件

  • 保養卡

  • 手提帶

  • USB C type 連接線

音訊格式

  • AAC

  • SBC

電池

  • 充電時間 (小時)

    3

  • 電量 (小時)

    30

一般

  • 頻道數量

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • 輸出功率

    30 W + 5 W x 2

耗電量

  • 開機模式

    20 W

  • 待機模式

    0.3 W

電源

  • DC Output (USB C Type)

  • USB C-type

