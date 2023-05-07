About Cookies on This Site

關於終止LG Health / LG Mobile Switch / Smart World / 遠程會診 / Quick Help / Remote Unlock / Quick Translator服務的通知

05/07/2023
感謝客戶對LG 電子移動產品的支持。

特此通知，隨著 LG 電子手機業務的結束，部分服務將於 2023 年 7 月 3 日結束。

  • 終止服務：LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/遠程會診/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator
  • 結束日期：2023 年 7 月 3 日 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]
  • 服務終止後：

- 用戶將無法使用LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/遠程會診/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator等服務。

- LG Mobile Switch：您無法再在 Play 商店中搜索或下載 Mobile Switch 應用程序。您將能夠使用已下載的應用程序的功能。

- LG Health：將僅作為簡單的計步器運行。您將能夠通過 Play 商店的其他應用程序（例如計步器應用程序等）在您的手機上查看步數。

我們為服務收集的個人信息將在服務結束時立即銷毀。

但是，如果我們根據相關法律法規的規定需要存儲個人信息，我們將在相關法律法規規定的預定期限內存儲。

謝謝。

