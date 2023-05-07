We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
關於終止LG Health / LG Mobile Switch / Smart World / 遠程會診 / Quick Help / Remote Unlock / Quick Translator服務的通知
感謝客戶對LG 電子移動產品的支持。
特此通知，隨著 LG 電子手機業務的結束，部分服務將於 2023 年 7 月 3 日結束。
- 終止服務：LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/遠程會診/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator
- 結束日期：2023 年 7 月 3 日 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]
- 服務終止後：
- 用戶將無法使用LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/遠程會診/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator等服務。
- LG Mobile Switch：您無法再在 Play 商店中搜索或下載 Mobile Switch 應用程序。您將能夠使用已下載的應用程序的功能。
- LG Health：將僅作為簡單的計步器運行。您將能夠通過 Play 商店的其他應用程序（例如計步器應用程序等）在您的手機上查看步數。
我們為服務收集的個人信息將在服務結束時立即銷毀。
但是，如果我們根據相關法律法規的規定需要存儲個人信息，我們將在相關法律法規規定的預定期限內存儲。
謝謝。
