[說明]關於LG電子手機軟體升級(FOTA)、更新中心及LG Bridge服務終止說明
首先，我們對一直以來支持LG電子移動產品的各位顧客表達誠摯的感謝。
終止LG電子手機的軟體升級(FOTA)服務及更新中心LG Bridge服務，如下所示：
*.服務終止對象 : LG電子行動軟體升級(FOTA)，更新中心(App服務) / LG Bridge服務(PC Tool)
*.物件類型 : LG電子移動全部產品
*.終止日期 : 2025年6月30日 00:00時[韓國時間，GMT+9]
*.本服務終止後，將不再提供軟體升級服務。
如有需要，請於2025年6月30日服務終止前進行軟體升級。
(終止包括服務中心升級在內的所有軟體升級服務)。
*.由於不再提供APP的更新服務，因此無法下載初始化時刪除的預設APP。
*.在提供服務過程中收集的個人資訊將在服務終止後立即銷毀。
但，根據相關法律的規定及公司內部方針需要保存個人資料時，將依照相關法律的規定及公司內部方針在規定時間內妥善保管個人資訊。
謝謝。
