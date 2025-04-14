About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[說明]關於LG電子手機軟體升級(FOTA)、更新中心及LG Bridge服務終止說明

04/14/2025
列印
複製連結

分享此內容。

您可以與朋友分享您喜歡的物品。

首先，我們對一直以來支持LG電子移動產品的各位顧客表達誠摯的感謝。

終止LG電子手機的軟體升級(FOTA)服務及更新中心LG Bridge服務，如下所示：

 

 *.服務終止對象 : LG電子行動軟體升級(FOTA)，更新中心(App服務) / LG Bridge服務(PC Tool)

 

 *.物件類型 : LG電子移動全部產品

 

 *.終止日期 : 2025年6月30日 00:00時[韓國時間，GMT+9]

 

 *.本服務終止後，將不再提供軟體升級服務。

 如有需要，請於2025年6月30日服務終止前進行軟體升級。

 (終止包括服務中心升級在內的所有軟體升級服務)。

 

 *.由於不再提供APP的更新服務，因此無法下載初始化時刪除的預設APP。

 

 *.在提供服務過程中收集的個人資訊將在服務終止後立即銷毀。

 

 但，根據相關法律的規定及公司內部方針需要保存個人資料時，將依照相關法律的規定及公司內部方針在規定時間內妥善保管個人資訊。

 

謝謝。

返回