LG ULTRA HD TV

規格

評論

支援

LG ULTRA HD TV

40UF6710

LG ULTRA HD TV

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    LED

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    40

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160

  • 背光技術

    Edge

  • 微像素控制

    Yes

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • 數碼制式 - DTMB

    Yes

  • 數碼制式 - MHEG

    Yes

影像

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • 4K Upsacaler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Natural Color

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    8 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Sport, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • 長寬比

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

音效

  • 單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • DTS解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)

  • 音頻輸出

    20W

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Virtual Surround

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • ----- Media Share -----

    -----

  • - Divx Codec

    Yes

  • ---- Other ----

    -----

  • - Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

DVR (DIGITAL)

  • Recording

    External Hard Drive

  • Watch & Record

    External Input watch & record

  • Schedule Recording

    Manual / TV Guide

  • Time Shift (live playback)

    External Hard Drive

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes (Chinese / English)

SPECIAL

  • Motion eye care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

連接 (輸入及輸出)

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • USB 3.0/2.0

    2.0 (1)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    1 (Horizontal)

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Component, Horizontal)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (Composite)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Horizontal)

  • HDMI (4K 60p)

    2 (6G : 2)

  • RS232C

    USB to RS232C

配件

  • 遙控器

    L-Con

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 220V ac 50Hz

尺寸（寬*深*高）（MM）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    906 x 179 x 580

  • 套裝（無支架）

    906 x 56.7 x 524

重量（公斤）

  • 套裝（帶支架）

    9.4

  • 套裝（無支架）

    9.1

