LG ULTRA HD TV 79'' UB9800
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
屏幕尺寸(吋)
79
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
-
DTV Country
Yes
影像
-
UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)
UCI 1300
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes (Primium Tru ULTRA HD Engine)
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Photo, Expert1, Expert2)
-
影像精靈 III
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
5.2Ch Speaker system (3way 12speakers)
-
音頻輸出
90W
-
重低音
Yes
-
環迴立體聲系統
UTLRA Surround
-
Sound Desigbed By Harman Cardon
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio device : Initial)
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Phone : 1st MR / Headphone : Initial
CINEMA 3D
-
3D 種類
FPR
-
支援格式
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
自動格式選取
Yes
-
支援3D轉換2D
Yes
-
支援2D轉換3D
Yes
-
-- 景深強度調整
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
-- 可視角度調整
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
-- 2D轉3D模式
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D景深強度調整
Yes
-
3D HRZ
Yes
-
3D可視角度調整
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D影像修正
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture Format
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV (WEB OS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store - Premium
Yes
-
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- MHL
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
- Absence Recognition
Yes (1st MR)
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI
4 (side)
-
USB 2.0
2 (Side)
-
USB 3.0
1 (Side)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Gender)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Vertical)
-
RS232C
1 (Vertical)
-
耳筒輸出
1 (Vertical)
配件
-
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
F310 4EA
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1874*1030*86.8
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1874*1075*330.6
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
57.1
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
60.6