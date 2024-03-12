We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 40'' UB8000
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
平面尺寸(吋)
40
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - Cable
Yes
影像
-
UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)
UCI 900
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
影像模式
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
影像精靈 III
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
2.0Ch Speaker System (1way 2speakers)
-
音頻輸出
20W
-
立體聲系統
Virtual Surround Plus
-
原音技術 II
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
SMART TV
-
Premium
Yes
-
LG Smart World
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
SmartShare
Yes
-
My Apps (Launcher)
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Ready
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Soft AP
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
---- Watch & Record ----
-----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
USB 2.0
3 (Side)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Vertical)
-
耳筒輸出
1 (Vertical)
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
900*529*48
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
900*568*217
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
10.4
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
10.7