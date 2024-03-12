We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 65'' UC97
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
LED
-
平面尺寸(吋)
65
-
解像度
3840 x 2160
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
-
-- 地面
DTMB
-
數碼制式 - MHEG
Yes
影像
-
UCI (ULTRA Clarity Index)
UCI 1000
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
影像模式
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport/Soccer, Game, Photo, Expert1, Expert2)
-
影像精靈 III
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
音效
-
單音/環迴/雙聲(MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
DTS解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
4.0Ch Speaker System (3way 6speakers)
-
重低音
Yes
-
音頻輸出
40W
-
立體聲系統
ULTRA Surround
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
音效模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio device : Initial)
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D HRZ
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture format
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
STT
-
Magic Remote
B/in
-
- 3 Mode
Yes
SMART TV (WEB OS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
LG Store - 3D (3D Contents)
Yes
-
LG Store - Apps & Games
Yes
-
Live Menu - Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Smart Share App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- Tag On : NFC
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
---- Other ----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/I
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
---- Record ----
----
-
- External Hard Drive
Yes
-
- Internal Memory
Yes
-
---- Timeshift ----
----
-
- Absence Recognition
Yes (1st MR)
-
---- Watch & Record ----
-----
-
- External Input watch & record
Yes
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Multi-Tasking HDD
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes (Chinese / English)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI (4K 60p)
4 (Side)
-
USB 2.0
2 (Side)
-
USB 3.0
1 (Side)
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
RF 輸入
2 (Vertical)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Gender, Vertical)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Gender)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Vertical)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1 (Vertical)
-
RS232C
1 (Vertical)
-
耳筒輸出
1 (Vertical)
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
-
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
F310 4EA
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1456.9*853.2*71.5
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
1456.9*888*316.4
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
32.9
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
34.6