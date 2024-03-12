We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LE5300放送完美影像
所有規格
共通規格
產品類別
LED液晶電視
平面尺寸(吋)
42
視頻
解像度
1920x1080
屏幕
IPS
動態對比率
極高
24p 真實影院
Yes
XD Engine
Yes
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
頻率 (Hz)
100Hz
音頻
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
環迴立體聲系統
Infinite Sound
第二代原音技術
Yes
功能
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DivX
HD
智能節能
6 Mode (Auto/Off/Minimum/Medium/Maxium/Screen Off)
智能感應器
Yes
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese/English
畫面顯示模式
8 modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
聲音模式
5 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
藍牙
Yes
Spot Control
Yes
連接
影音輸入
Yes
PhoneJack (Component(Y,Pb,Pr))
Yes
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
USB 2.0
Yes
耳機
Yes
RF 輸入
Yes
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
Yes
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
Yes (3)
數碼音頻輸出
Yes (Optical)
RS232C (控制 / SVC)
Yes
電纜輸入
Yes
RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
桌面音頻輸入
Yes
電源
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
秏源
150
-
1W ↓
尺寸
寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架
1016.0x630.0x29.3
寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架
1016.0x692.0x270.0
重量（公斤）連座檯架
19.2
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
16.7