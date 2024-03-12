We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32LS3500
所有規格
共通規格
平面尺寸(吋)
32
解像度
1366 x 768 (高清)
背光技術
Edge LED
動態影像清晰度
100
廣播系統
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
地面
DTMB
影像
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
影像精靈 II
Yes
音頻
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
音頻輸出
7W+7W
環繞系統
Infinite Surround
原音技術 II
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
----- Network
-----
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
----- USB
-----
USB版本
v2.0
----- Special
-----
智能節電模式
Plus
連接
---- TV Side ----
-----
USB 2.0
1 (V)
--- TV Rear ----
-----
RF 輸入
Yes (2)
影音輸入
1 (Component)
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (H)
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
2 (H)
電源
待機 (待機模式)
0.3W↓
尺寸
寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架
755x479x45.8
寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架
755x530x238.8