60LM6450

規格

評論

支援

60LM6450

60LM6450

60LM6450

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    60

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 背光技術

    Edge LED

  • 動態影像清晰度

    400

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • -- 地面

    DTMB

影像

  • Triple XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 影像精靈 II

    Yes

音頻

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

  • 環繞系統

    Virtual Sound

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D 種類

    FPR

  • 支援3D轉換2D

    Yes

  • 支援2D轉換3D

    Yes

  • -- 景深強度調整

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • -- 可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D景深強度調整

    Yes

  • 3D可視角度調整

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D影像修正

    Yes

  • 3D音響技術

    Yes

  • 雙打遊戲

    Ready

  • ----- Smart TV

    -----

  • 主頁面板2.0

    Yes

  • LG World

    Yes

  • 特級內容

    Yes

  • 網絡瀏覽器

    Yes

  • 3D World

    Yes

  • 畫中畫

    Yes

  • ----- Network

    -----

  • Wi-Fi支援/內置

    Yes (Ready)

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Media Link

    Yes (HK Only)

  • DLNA (電影/相片/音樂)

    Yes (DLNA Certified)

  • Windows 7 認可

    Yes

  • WiFi Display

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- USB

    -----

  • USB版本

    v2.0

  • ----- Special

    -----

  • 智能節電模式

    Plus

連接

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    4 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1Hub)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    Yes (2)

  • 影音輸入

    1 (V, Gender)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    1 (V, Gender)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (V, Optical)

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    1 (V)

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    1 (V)

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    1 (V)

遙控

  • 神奇遙控器

    Ready

配件

  • 3D眼鏡（隨機）

    4

電源

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.3W↓

尺寸

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    1358x781x64

  • 闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架

    1358x848x331

