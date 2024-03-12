About Cookies on This Site

Cinema 3D Smart TV

規格

評論

支援

Cinema 3D Smart TV

65LW6500

Cinema 3D Smart TV

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    LED液晶電視

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    65

  • 背光燈

    LED

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 動態對比度

    Ultra

  • 幀速率

    TruMotion 200Hz

  • MCI

    MCI 850

  • 反應時間(GTG)

    Ultra

  • 觀測角

    178/178

廣播系統

  • 模擬制式

    Yes (PAL DK/I/BG, NTSC M)

  • 數碼制式

    Yes

影像

  • XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 24p 真實影院(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • 鮮白色

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

音頻

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環迴立體聲系統

    Infinite Sound

  • 第二代原音技術

    Yes

功能

  • ------ 3D ------

    -----

  • 3D

    Yes (Cinema 3D)

  • 3D轉2D

    Yes

  • 3D 眼鏡

    4 Units

  • --- Network ---

    -----

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • 無線網絡預備

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • 無線影音連接

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • --- USB 2.0 ---

    -----

  • 音頻

    MP3

  • 圖片

    JPEG

  • 視頻解碼

    DivX3.11, DivX4.12, DivX5.x, DivX6, Xvid1.00, Xvide1.01, Xvid1.02, Xvid1.03, Xvid 1.10-beta-1/beta-2, Mpeg-1, Mpeg-2, Mpeg-4, H.264, AVC

  • 音頻解碼

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

  • DivX 字幕格式

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.3)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*. psb(PowerDivx)

  • DivX

    HD Plus

  • ---- Special ----

    -----

  • DVR 預備

    Yes

  • 動態遙控器

    Yes (另外選購)

  • 智能節能

    Smart Energy Saving Plus

連接

  • ---- TV Side ----

    -----

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (4)

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2)

  • --- TV Rear ----

    -----

  • RF 輸入

    Yes (2)

  • 影音輸入

    Yes (1/1-Gender)

  • 色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)

    Yes (1/1-Gender)

  • 數碼音頻輸出

    Yes (Optical)

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • LAN 乙太網絡

    Yes

  • 耳筒輸出

    Yes

  • 無線高清影音傳輸插頭

    Yes

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 秏源

    175

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    1W ↓

尺寸

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）不連座檯架

    1555.3×939.5×42.6

  • 寬x高x深（毫米）連座檯架

    1555.3×1011.5×341

LG 為您精選