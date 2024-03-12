We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 高清電視
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
等離子電視
-
平面尺寸(吋)
60
廣播系統
-
NTSC RF 3.58
Yes
-
NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43
Yes
影像
-
XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
長寬比校正
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
顏色溫度控制
Yes
-
圖像狀態模式
5 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
24p 真實影院(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
影視模式 II (電影/遊戲/運動)
Yes
-
電影模式 (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
視頻
-
解像度
1920x1080
-
動態對比率
2,000,000:1
-
顏色顯示(R,G,B)
16bit
-
亮度
1500
-
觀看角度
180/180
-
全高清
Yes
-
600Hz 子場驅動
Yes
-
壽命(小時)
100,000h
音頻
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes
-
揚聲器系統
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
音頻輸出
10W+10W
-
環繞系統
SRS Trussuround XT
-
聲音模式
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
清晰聲音II
Yes
-
智能聲量調校器
Yes
功能
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
智能節能
Smart Energy Saving Plus
-
智能感應器
Yes
-
無形揚聲器
Yes
-
1080P 來源輸入
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
影音輸入導航
Yes
-
輸入標籤
Yes
-
旋轉 (°)
+20° / 20°
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
SD
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
動態視項播放
Yes
-
畫面凍結
Yes
連接
-
影音輸入
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
RF 輸入
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
2
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
電腦音頻輸入
Yes
-
RS232C (控制 / SVC)
Yes
-
RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
桌面音頻輸入
Yes
-
影音輸出
Yes
-
組件輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr) + 音頻
Yes
電源
-
電壓 Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
秏源
473.1
-
待機 (關機模式)
0.1W↓
-
待機 (待機模式)
0.2W ↓
尺寸
-
盤(不包括架)
47.16
-
包括架
53.06
-
包裝
59.8
-
盤
1468x949.5x88.5
-
包括架
1468*1028.8*395.5
-
包裝
1615x515x1140