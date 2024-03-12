About Cookies on This Site

55" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP81

55" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP81

55UP8100PCB

主要規格

  • 顯示類型

    4K UHD

  • 刷新率

    60Hz Native

  • 影像處理器

    Quad Core 4K 處理器

  • HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    14

所有規格

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • 顯示類型

    4K UHD

  • 解像度

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • 背光技術

    Direct

  • 刷新率

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • 影像處理器

    Quad Core 4K 處理器

  • 人工智能倍線技術

    4K Upscaling

  • 動態色調配對

    支援

  • 人工智能亮度控制

    支援

  • HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    支援

  • 影像模式

    9 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG 模式

    支援

  • 電競界面

    支援

  • ALLM (自動低延遲模式)

    支援

SMART TV

  • 系統

    webOS 6.0

  • ThinQ

    支援

  • 智能家電界面

    支援

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    支援

  • Gray Scale

    支援

  • Invert Colors

    支援

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • 機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5

  • 機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1235 x 787 x 260

  • 包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 207

  • 檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)

    819 x 260

  • 機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)

    14

  • 機身連座檯架重量 (kg)

    15.4

  • 連包裝盒重量 (kg)

    20.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

AUDIO

  • AI 聲學調音

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • 專業清晰語音

    清晰語音

  • LG Sound Sync

    支援

  • 電視聲音模式分享

    支援

  • 聲音同步輸出

    支援

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    支援 (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    支援

