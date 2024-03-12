We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
88'' LG OLED TV Z1
主要規格
-
顯示類型
8K OLED
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
OLED Color
-
影像處理器
α9 Gen4 AI 8K 處理器
-
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
支援
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
支援
-
Dolby Atmos
支援
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
42
所有規格
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
顯示類型
8K OLED
-
解像度
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
刷新率
120Hz Native
-
寬色域技術
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
影像處理器
α9 Gen4 AI 8K 處理器
-
人工智能影像
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
人工智能倍線技術
AI 8K Upscaling
-
動態色調配對
支援 (專業動態色調配對)
-
人工智能影像識別
支援 (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
人工智能亮度控制
支援
-
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
支援
-
高幀率影像
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
調光技術
像素獨立控光
-
流暢畫面
OLED Motion
-
影像模式
9 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
支援
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
支援
-
HGIG 模式
支援
-
電競界面
支援
-
ALLM (自動低延遲模式)
支援
-
VRR (可變刷新率)
支援
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
支援
-
系統
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
支援
-
智能家電界面
支援
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
支援
-
Gray Scale
支援
-
Invert Colors
支援
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1961 x 1456 x 281
-
包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
2126 x 1386 x 710
-
檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)
1961 x 281
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
42
-
機身連座檯架重量 (kg)
104
-
連包裝盒重量 (kg)
151
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
支援
-
AI 聲學調音
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
專業清晰語音
支援
-
LG Sound Sync
支援
-
電視聲音模式分享
支援
-
聲音同步輸出
支援
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
支援 (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
支援