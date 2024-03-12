We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Sound Pro
以最佳音效欣賞您觀賞的內容
將您的 LG 電視與匹配的 LG Soundbar 配對，以電視音效模式共享，即可享受令人沉醉的環迴立體聲。
*電視的音效模式共享可能因電視型號而異。
*電視的人工智能處理器版本因電視型號而異。
簡約設計，融洽時尚一體感
電視與聲音完美配合，無縫運作
LG Soundbar 專為您的 LG 電視而設，時尚現代外觀一脈相承，帶來同樣出色的視覺和聽覺盛宴。
方便遙控
僅需一個遙控器即可操控
使用 LG 電視遙控器，告別雜亂無章和蹤跡難覓的遙控器 - 不只電視，還可以控制已連線的 LG Soundbar。
*Sound Bar 模式控制可能因 sound bar 型號而異。
*LG 電視遙控器僅限於使用某些功能。