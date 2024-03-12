About Cookies on This Site

匹配 SOUNDBAR 立即尋找您的完美之選

電視展示黃昏的天空和色彩繽紛的海浪。電視下有一個 sound bar，而地上顯示聲音波長。

沒有裝置能如LG Soundbar 般完美匹配 LG 電視

AI Sound Pro

以最佳音效欣賞您觀賞的內容

將您的 LG 電視與匹配的 LG Soundbar 配對，以電視音效模式共享，即可享受令人沉醉的環迴立體聲。

*電視的音效模式共享可能因電視型號而異。

*電視的人工智能處理器版本因電視型號而異。

簡約設計，融洽時尚一體感

電視與聲音完美配合，無縫運作

LG Soundbar 專為您的 LG 電視而設，時尚現代外觀一脈相承，帶來同樣出色的視覺和聽覺盛宴。

伴隨著路上的夜景，soundbar 的邊緣在電視螢幕下微微可視。

方便遙控

僅需一個遙控器即可操控

使用 LG 電視遙控器，告別雜亂無章和蹤跡難覓的遙控器 - 不只電視，還可以控制已連線的 LG Soundbar。

燈光微弱的房間內的電視顯示走過的大象影像。而電視下方的 sound bar 呈現聲音效果。影像底部有一個電視遙控，而 sound bar 和電視的圖示連接至遙控的左右兩側。

*Sound Bar 模式控制可能因 sound bar 型號而異。
*LG 電視遙控器僅限於使用某些功能。

查看哪個 soundbar 適合您

立即尋找您的完美之選