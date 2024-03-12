About Cookies on This Site

Gallery Stand 電視支架

Gallery Stand 電視支架1

就每個 Gallery Stand 電視支架角度安排圖片。

Gallery Stand 電視支架於特約經銷商公開發售。

三部在支架上的 Gallery Design 電視，隨時隨地都能變成藝術品

Gallery Stand 電視支架

超凡脫俗的設計

Gallery Stand 電視支架讓用家自由地將電視放置在家中任何地方，令家居搖身成為藝術畫廊。

超凡脫俗的設計 觀看影片

*Gallery Stand 電視支架需額外購買。
**Gallery Stand 電視支架適用於OLED G1(65",55"), OLED C1(65",55"), OLED A1(65",55")。

這是托架配件及電線管理的圖片。

簡單掛起易於管理

Gallery Stand 電視支架設有托架及配件，讓電視後方可放置其他小型裝置，而電線管理經過特別設計，讓電線通通隱藏。

簡單掛起易於管理 觀看安裝影片