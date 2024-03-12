About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG BH100 DVD 播放機

規格

評論

支援

LG BH100 DVD 播放機

BH100-P

LG BH100 DVD 播放機

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    藍光播放器

  • 藍光碟回播

    Yes

一般規格

  • 語言

    Yes

可播放光盤

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • 混合光盤 ( BD+DVD)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • 音頻-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(視頻 Mode)

    Yes

影音功能

  • 音頻 - 重新編碼器

    Yes

  • 音頻 - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • 音頻 - 動態範圍控制

    Yes

GUI

  • 語言

    Eng_Ger_Fre_Spa_Ita

便利

  • 逐行掃描

    Yes

  • 兒童鎖

    Yes

  • 恢復

    Yes

  • x1.5 音頻/視頻

    Yes

前面版

  • 顯示

    Yes

  • 電源開/關

    Yes

  • 電源 LED

    Yes

  • 開/關

    Yes

  • 播放/暫停

    Yes

  • 停止

    Yes

配件

  • RCU - 品牌

    LG

LG 為您精選