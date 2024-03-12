We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BH100-P
LG BH100 DVD 播放機
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
藍光播放器
-
藍光碟回播
Yes
一般規格
-
語言
Yes
可播放光盤
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
混合光盤 ( BD+DVD)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
音頻-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(視頻 Mode)
Yes
影音功能
-
音頻 - 重新編碼器
Yes
-
音頻 - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
音頻 - 動態範圍控制
Yes
GUI
-
語言
Eng_Ger_Fre_Spa_Ita
便利
-
逐行掃描
Yes
-
兒童鎖
Yes
-
恢復
Yes
-
x1.5 音頻/視頻
Yes
前面版
-
顯示
Yes
-
電源開/關
Yes
-
電源 LED
Yes
-
開/關
Yes
-
播放/暫停
Yes
-
停止
Yes
配件
-
RCU - 品牌
LG