About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG GC992NW 錄影機

規格

評論

支援

LG GC992NW 錄影機

GC992NW

LG GC992NW 錄影機

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    VCR播放器

  • 錄影帶支緩

    Yes

一般規格

  • 語言

    Yes

  • 關閉電源消耗

    3W

尺寸(毫米)

  • Set(闊x高x深)

    360x94x270

調諧器系統

  • 廣播系統

    PAL I/I,B/G,Secam D/K

  • 音頻 - 立體聲

    Yes

  • 音頻 - Mo

    Yes

  • 音頻 - NICAM/2 Carrier

    Yes

定時器/計時錄音

  • G-Code(Showview/視頻 Plus)

    Yes

  • ITR(即時計時器記錄）

    Yes

GUI

  • 圖像用戶介面

    Yes

  • 語言

    Eng

便利

  • 素描(Fwd)

    Yes

  • 素描(Rev)

    Yes

  • 頻道加/刪除

    Yes

前面版

  • 顯示

    Yes

  • 電源開/關

    Yes

  • 電源 LED

    Yes

  • 開/關

    Yes

  • 播放/暫停

    Yes

  • 停止

    Yes

  • 錄製

    Yes

  • 素描(Fwd)

    Yes

  • 素描(Rev)

    Yes

  • DVD 模式

    Yes

  • 硬盤模式

    Yes

後面版

  • 視頻輸入 - Composite

    Yes

配件

  • RCU - 品牌

    LG

  • 影音 RCA 電線

    Yes

LG 為您精選