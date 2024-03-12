We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC992NW
LG GC992NW 錄影機
(0)
所有規格
共通規格
-
產品類別
VCR播放器
-
錄影帶支緩
Yes
一般規格
-
語言
Yes
-
關閉電源消耗
3W
尺寸(毫米)
-
Set(闊x高x深)
360x94x270
調諧器系統
-
廣播系統
PAL I/I,B/G,Secam D/K
-
音頻 - 立體聲
Yes
-
音頻 - Mo
Yes
-
音頻 - NICAM/2 Carrier
Yes
定時器/計時錄音
-
G-Code(Showview/視頻 Plus)
Yes
-
ITR(即時計時器記錄）
Yes
GUI
-
圖像用戶介面
Yes
-
語言
Eng
便利
-
素描(Fwd)
Yes
-
素描(Rev)
Yes
-
頻道加/刪除
Yes
前面版
-
顯示
Yes
-
電源開/關
Yes
-
電源 LED
Yes
-
開/關
Yes
-
播放/暫停
Yes
-
停止
Yes
-
錄製
Yes
-
素描(Fwd)
Yes
-
素描(Rev)
Yes
-
DVD 模式
Yes
-
硬盤模式
Yes
後面版
-
視頻輸入 - Composite
Yes
配件
-
RCU - 品牌
LG
-
影音 RCA 電線
Yes