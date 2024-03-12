We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG TONE Free fit的資訊
升級你嘅遊戲水平，使用LG TONE Free Fit 運動耳塞。專為高性能運動而設計，呢款輕巧、防水嘅耳塞可以鉤喺你嘅外耳，確保緊密貼合，令你專注於動作，唔係耳塞。