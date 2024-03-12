We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
了解更多 LG UVnano Earbuds的資訊
探索LG嘅UV Nano耳塞系列。搭載UV Nano技術，可以對抗病原體，同埋配備一個UV Nano充電盒，在充電時可以殺死喇叭網中嘅99.9%細菌。我哋嘅自潔耳塞唔止提供水晶般清晰嘅音效，仲確保你嘅耳塞係安全同清潔嘅狀態。保持清潔，盡享舒適聆聽。