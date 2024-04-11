We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air-cooled screw heat pump
The Air-Cooled Screw Heat Pump uses an aluminium alloy to ensure heat transfer efficiency & resistance to corrosion. Learn more about our heat pumps today.
Applicable for various sites
Hot water production is possible at various sites such as industrial site and sewage treatment plant. Specialized solution is provided to offer stable and efficient operation even under harsh conditions.
Micro channel heat exchanger (MCHX)
Made of 100％ aluminum alloy material, Micro Channel Heat Exchanger(MCHX) has good heat transfer efficiency and is resistant to corrosion. The heat exchange area has increased compared to the conventional fin, and the weight and volume have been reduced, resulting in a compact product.
Noise reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.