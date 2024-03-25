In the pursuit of a tranquil haven away from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, crafting an ideal indoor environment becomes paramount. This necessitates efficient air conditioning in every corner of the home.

However, the conventional approach of installing multiple air conditioners with separate outdoor units often results in a cluttered aesthetic. But fret no more!

LG Multi i Home is here to revolutionise your cooling experience with its innovative single-unit solution. It is an air conditioning solution that uses a single outdoor unit to connect to multiple indoor units.



This system surpasses traditional air conditioning in both efficiency and style. Not only does it cool your indoor spaces effectively, but it also adds a touch of elegance, saves valuable space, and champions substantial energy conservation!

Here is all you need to know about why LG Multi i Home is an exceptional choice for your residence. Learn more!

What is LG MULTI i Home?

LG Multi i Home is a highly efficient air conditioning system that eliminates the need for multiple outdoor units, preserving the aesthetic appeal of your residential building. It's ideal for luxury and premium residences, delivering powerful and efficient cooling with up to three indoor units operating from a single compact outdoor unit.

How is LG MULTI i Home AC different from conventional air conditioners?

Traditionally, cooling a large space with air conditioning meant multiple clunky outdoor units, one for each indoor unit. This setup, while ensuring cool air in every corner, lacked efficiency and often compromised the aesthetics of your home.

Enter the LG Multi i Home, a revolutionary cooling solution designed for luxurious and premium residences. This system replaces the multitude of outdoor units with a single powerful one, delivering comfort, efficiency, and style in equal measure.

LG MULTI i Home AC Vs Conventional AC - Comparison Chart

Feature LG MULTI i Home AC Conventional AC Energy Efficiency High efficiency with inverter technology, smart

sensors and single outdoor unit Efficiency may vary based on brand and model. Cooling Technology MULTI-inverter technology for precise

temperature control Conventional compressor for cooling. Smart Features Wi-Fi connectivity, smartphone control, and smart home integration Limited smart capabilities. Air Quality Monitoring Air Purification Kit can be added to monitor and improve indoor air quality Limited or no air quality monitoring features. Noise Level Less Noise level due to advanced compressor and Indoor fan technology

Noise level may vary according to models Design & Aesthetics Sleek contemporary design,

customizable panels Traditional designs with fewer aesthetic options. Installation As they have advanced features may require professional installation. Generally simpler installation compared to MULTI-inverter systems. Maintenance Advanced diagnostics for easier troubleshooting Standard maintenance procedures for most air conditioners. Cooling Speed Faster cooling due to advanced compressor

technology Cooling speed may vary. Generally, it takes a while to reach the desired temperature.

Key advantages of LG MULTI i Home for your residence

1. Space Saving:

With LG Multi i Home, you can connect up to three indoor units with a single, slim, and compact outdoor unit. This ensures you can keep your bedroom, dining room, and living room cool and comfortable without marring your balcony's elegance. Your home looks spacious and elegant, thanks to LG Multi i Home.

2. Energy Cost Saving:

Experience significant energy cost savings with LG Multi i Home, thanks to its cutting-edge Inverter Compressor technology. LG Multi i Home maximizes energy efficiency by adjusting its speed based on cooling needs. Unlike conventional systems that waste energy by constantly supplying power, the innovative Multi i Home delivers energy precisely when needed, preventing unnecessary consumption.

With just one indoor unit, the Multi i Home consumes a whopping 45% less power compared to a single split air conditioner in a year. And with three indoor units, you can enjoy even greater savings: 24% more energy efficiency than three sets of individual split units. Translate that into substantial energy cost savings for your home.

3. High reliability:

The LG MULTI i Home has a BLDC inverter twin rotatory / scroll compressor for superior reliability. The dual inverter compressor is structured to ensure stability and can be operated at low noise and vibration. With a concentric motor for improved oil path area and flow optimisation for enhanced oil collection, the compressor delivers a stable performance. The high abrasion resistance with surface coating ensures a long life.

Moreover, the LG Multi i Home has a corrosion-resistant black fin coating with enhanced epoxy resin that promises protection against salt contamination, fumes, and air pollution.

4. Convenience:

With LG MULTI i Home, take control of your comfort. The Wi-Fi-enabled system can be managed with the LG ThinQ app from your phone or Alexa from anywhere. Thus, simple operations like turning the system on/off, current temperature, vane control, filter management, and setting temperature can be controlled conveniently.

Moreover, the LG MULTI i Home works silently to ensure your comfort. Now, you can work conveniently at home with low-noise operations. You can also set your system to night mode, where the maximum noise is reduced by 22% compared to normal mode to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep.

5. Flexibility:

Another benefit of using the MULTI i Home is the convenience of choosing the combination of your indoor units. With this system, you can connect up to three indoor air conditioners. You can pick a combination that suits your cooling requirements and aesthetics.

For spaces where your priority is powerful cooling, silent operations, and healthy air, the anti-virus protection layer fitted LG wall-mounted unit is the best choice. But, if you want an elegant vibe for your interiors, the slim and compact LG one-way cassette AC is your best bet. With a MULTI i Home, you can connect these systems and enjoy comfortable and cool interiors.

LG MULTI I Home Indoor Range

1) Wall Mounted Air Conditioner

The LG MULTI I Home Indoor Range - Wall Mounted AC units are designed to provide efficient cooling and heating for your home. Available in a variety of sizes and capacities to fit your needs, it's packed with features to suit any homeowner.

Here are some of the key features of the LG MULTI I Home Indoor Range - Wall-Mounted AC units:

• HD Filter: LG Dual Inverter Air Conditioners now come with an Anti-Virus Protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivate more than 99% Virus and Bacteria.

• Dual Inverter Compressor: This compressor is designed to be more efficient than traditional compressors, helping you save on energy costs.

• Wi-Fi enabled with ThinQ™: Control your AC unit from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet.

• Auto Cleaning Feature: This feature helps to keep your AC unit clean and free of dust and allergens.

• Plasmaster Ioniser++: This feature helps to improve indoor air quality by reducing allergens, bacteria, and viruses.

• Jet Cool Feature: This feature cools your room quickly and efficiently.

• Silent Operation: These AC units are some of the quietest on the market.

• 4-Way Auto Swing: This feature distributes air evenly throughout your room.

• Ocean Black Fin: Designed to be more durable than traditional fins.

• MULTI Split System: Connect up to 3 indoor units to 1 outdoor unit.

2) 1 Way Cassette AC





Here are some of the key features of the LG MULTI I Home Indoor Range - 1 Way Cassette

• Slim & Compact Indoor unit : The Slim Indoor unit provides the flexibility of installation in the narrow ceiling space due to its low height of 132 mm.

• Automatic 4-way Wind direction : The wind from the AC is discharged evenly up down, left, and right automatically, so there are no cooling blind spots.

• Plasmaster Ioniser++ : This feature helps to improve indoor air quality by reducing allergens, bacteria, and viruses

Conclusion

In the search for a calm and comfy home, LG MULTI i Home stands out as a top-notch cooling solution. It is like a cool superhero with a single powerful unit that replaces many outdoor units. This doesn't just keep your place cool; it also adds a touch of elegance, saves space, and helps save energy.

From cutting down energy costs with its smart technology to being super reliable, especially with its stable compressors, the LG MULTI i Home is your best bet for comfortable indoors. LG MULTI i Home redefines coolness by keeping things simple, comfy, and cool at home.