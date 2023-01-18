A leading brand in the electronics field, LG works closely in tandem with its family consisting of distributors and trade dealers to enhance the user’s life by offering smart innovative solutions. The company took another step towards strengthening its collaboration by organising a sub-dealer meeting last month. Held on 16th January 2023, the event was arranged in association with Distribution RKSK in Ludhiana, Punjab.

During the meet, a product presentation on cassette air conditioners was organised by LG SAC Product Group head Mr Akhilesh Kumar, Zonal Manager Mr Narinder Nihaliya & Ludhiana Branch manager Mr Anush Gaind. Its goal was to familiarise the trade dealers with the operations and primary features of the product. At the event, which began at 7 pm, a product display section showcasing cassette ACs and USPs was also set up. A few manuals and catalogues offering important AC highlights were also made available for the dealers.

Mr Akhilesh Kumar (PGH) addressed all the trade partners and motivated the sub-dealers to use LG's innovative product range for their upcoming projects. Towards the end of the event, feedback was taken from the guests. A lucky draw was also organised which added excitement to the event. After that, dealers interacted with the LG team and shared insights over cocktails and networking dinner.

By the time things wrapped up, everyone was very excited about LG's innovative & smart cooling solutions and showed interest in considering the System Air Conditioning product range for their upcoming projects.