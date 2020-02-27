The Escala building is the highest building in the metropolitan Vancouver area with air-cooled VFR technology. As real estate is a high commodity in Vancouver, one of the major goals of this project was to maximize usable space in the building with fewer outdoor units on mid-level floors. The Escala building itself stands at over 500ft, which would present a major obstacle for other VRF systems. However, the LG VRF system was able to help Escala to meet this goal with a 360ft vertical elevation distance between outdoor and indoor units. With LG’s solution, the Escala project ultimately required less space for installation and reduced costs with superior performance and high efficiency. The 575V outdoors units also allowed LG to reduce installation and operation costs while eliminating the need for an additional mechanical room.