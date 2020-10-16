What sets the Therma V R32 IWT apart is the incorporation of a water tank, a buffer tank and hydronic components with the indoor unit. This sleek and minimal design allows the indoor unit to cleanly meld into the interior design of a home for the ideal residential heating, cooling and hot water solution. Saving space with appliances in houses and other residential complexes provides more overall freedom in the design and aesthetic of the home. With a 2L capacity integrated into the indoor unit, the Therma V R32 IWT eliminates the need for an additional water tank installation. Additionally, a buffer tank and expansion tank can be including in the initial installation for an expended system without a larger footprint. A 19% decrease in volume and 39% decrease in weight compared to previous models reduce the footprint for easier installation and maintenance. Even more, the indoor and outdoor units are only connected by refrigerant piping, which eliminates the risk of pipes bursting when the weather is cold.