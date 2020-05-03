The highlight of AHR 2020 for LG was winning the 2020 AHR Innovation Award for their Hydro Kit solution. The LG Hydro Kit is an indoor heat exchanger for LG VRF systems, capable of transferring heat or cooling energy expelled from the air conditioning process to provide hot water with the efficiency of LG heat recovery and heat pump systems. The scaled-down capacities of 42,000 and 96,000 Btu/h allows homeowners to benefit from heating and cooling efficiencies that were previously only available for larger commercial facilities. The outgoing water temperatures of 5-25°C (41-77°F) cooling and 20-50°C (68-122°F) heating make the Hydro Kit suitable for a wide range of residential applications.

Each year, AHR provides us with a global stage to show off our innovative solutions and AHR 2020 was no different. We are particularly of our award-winning LG Hydro Kit and are happy to be able to provide our customers with new ways to experience the benefits of efficient and intuitive LG solutions. We hope to so you next year at AHR as well!