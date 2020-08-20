LG Total Management Service allows LG to monitor HVAC devices in real-time no matter where the devices are located.

This solution utilizes the LG BECON cloud solution to access data on system operations

and performance. By monitoring systems 24 hours a day, engineers can perform predictive maintenance,

which makes maintenance and repairs more time-efficient and reduces overall system down time. Solutions to system failures can then be prepared in advance and rapidly implemented to mitigate

the need for multiple on-site visits by engineers.



In addition, systems can be monitored and controlled remotely to maximize efficiency and save energy.

Facility managers and service partners are also privy to system operation

and performance data through detailed reports covering multiple sites. Facility managers or

end user also gain access to their system through their PC or mobile device.