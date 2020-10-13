LG HVAC Takes AHRI Performance Award 3 Years Running

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For the third year running, LG has been recognized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award for all 73 models that were tested passing the stringent performance evaluation. Attaining the AHRI Performance Award is no easy task. AHRI randomly selects products from the entire line in each category and each of the products tested must pass the performance test for 3 straight year in order for the manufacturer to be granted the prestigious award. LG was first presented with this award in 2017 after its products passed the performance testing process each year since 2015. Let's learn more about the AHRI Performance Award and some of the LG HVAC products that led to this achievement for LG.
The LG Multi V 5 received certification from AHRI
The Path to Prestige
AHRI is a trade association founded in 1953 that represents over 350 member companies in the global HVACR and water heating industries. This association plays a valuable role in performance evaluation and instilling confidence in consumers. To verify that all products perform within the specifications outlined in their criteria, AHRI randomly selects at least 20% of all products from each category and performs annual testing. The products are sent to Intertek, a leading global standards and certification organization, for rigorous third-party laboratory verification. Between 2017 and 2019, 73 LG HVAC product models were tested across 7 categories. These categories are defined as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioners (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Unitary Small Air-Conditioner Equipment (VMAC), Unitary Small Heat Pump Equipment (VMHP), Water-Cooled Water-Chilling and Heat Pump Water-Heated Packages Using the Vapor Compression Cycle (WCCL), and Air-Cooled Water-Chilling Packages (ACCL). Each LG product tested passed each step of the evaluation over the 3 year period.
The Multi V S was also tested and certified through the AHRI Performance Award
What Drives LG Performance
Some of the LG HVAC product that lead to LG being awarded this honor from AHRI are the flagship large-capacity LG Multi V VRF solution, the Multi V S and LG PTAC. LG Multi V solutions feature LG's own Ultimate Inverter Compressor technology, which delivers outstanding energy efficiency and climate control performance. It also allows for simultaneous heating and cooling with individual temperature control across all spaces within a facility. The small-to-medium-capacity Multi V S VRF system is scaled for residential application but still robust enough to operate 16 indoor units from a single outdoor unit, making it ideal for even large residential installations. The LG PTAC solution offers self-contained efficiency durability and performance ideal for hospitality applications in hotels. Each of these solutions can be connected with a wide range of indoor units to suit each customer's needs.
LG takes pride in receiving this prestigious award from AHRI and are committed to maintaining the performance of their solutions to bring in the Performance Award for years to come. They also hope to pass on this globally recognized performance on to customers.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
