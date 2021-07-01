5 Things Your HVAC System Wants You to Know

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Less Than Perfect Airflow
Less than ideal airflow is a sure sign your HVAC system needs attention
LG Strange Sounds and Smells
Strange odors coming from your system could mean serious issues ahead
LG Airflow with No Cool Air
If your system isn't blowing cool air, the compressor is likely to blame
LG Frost in the Summer
Frost appearing on your system's components means fluid isn't flowing properly.
LG Moisture and Leakage
Moisture coming from or around your system means something is leaking and needs repair.
