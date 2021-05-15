With summer arriving, most of us are beginning to start up our air conditioners to beat the heat. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to our health and safety, there are concerns about the spread of the virus due to air conditioning systems. There are debates over whether air conditioners spread virus as we are still trying to understand the disease and how it works. The information we have found so far is not absolute, but we’d like to share some information on how to operate air conditioners while being conscious of the pandemic.