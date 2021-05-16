Flexible and comprehensive system control and monitoring are essential to the effective and efficient operation of an HVAC system. A system that can manage the complex and diverse requirements presented in a healthcare facility is only made possible through competent and adequate system control. LG offers a diverse set of scalable control solutions. Applications such as the LG AC Manager allow for precision control of each element of an HVAC system and can integrate with facility’s BMS for convenient and efficient operation. Full LG control system integration allows administrators to perform detailed operation scheduling, efficiently manage energy consumption and monitor system performance with comprehensive reporting.

As LG continues to provide innovative solutions for customers with unique requirements around the world, they maintain their commitment to providing ideal environments in healthcare facilities. In modern history, providing these products and services has never been more important than during the current covid-19 pandemic. LG solutions are revolutionizing how we look at comfort, healthy environments, cost effectiveness and energy efficiency in healthcare facilities.