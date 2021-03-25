We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GREENGUARD certification is a symbol of healthier and safer indoor quality standards
With GREENGUARD Gold Certification, the LG DUAL Vane Cassette is the first of its kind
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
