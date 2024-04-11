We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct Air Conditioner (1.5 TR ) ET
All Spec
PRODUCT INFORMATION
-
Product Type
Enclosed Type Duct
-
Inverter Technology
No
-
Indoor Unit Noise Level (H/M/L)
34 / 31 / 29 dB(A)
-
Refrigerant Type
R22
-
Operation Range
Up to 53°C
-
High Ceiling Mode
Yes
-
Clean Air Filteration
Yes
-
Independent Vane Operation
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply (Φ / V / Hz)
1/220~240/50
-
Cooling Capacity in TR
1.5
-
Power Input
1.7 kW
INDOOR UNIT
-
Air Flow Rate (H/M/L) (CFM)
475
-
External Static Pressure
2 mmAq
-
Body Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,100 x 190 x 575 mm
-
Net Weight
29.0 kg
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Compressor Type
Rotary
-
Sound Level (H)
60 dB(A)
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
800 x 555 x 260 mm
-
Net Weight
37 kg
-
Piping Connections (Liquid)
Ø 6.35 mm
-
Piping Connections (gas)
Ø 12.7 mm
-
Drain (Outdoor / Indoor)
Ø 25.4 / 22.6 mm
-
Max. Piping Length (Main Piping)
30 m
-
Max. Elevation Difference (Indoor-Outdoor)
15 m
WHERE TO INSTALL
-
Residence
Yes
-
Retail Store
Yes
-
Restaurant
Yes
-
Office
Yes
-
Hospital
Yes
-
Hospitality
Yes
-
