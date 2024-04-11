We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16 (40.64cm) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
16:10 Premium Display
Fast & Powerful Performance
New AI Integrated Technology
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
***DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
+ Screen and +view
It is a scene that the screen of a gram is extended through gram+view.
From Fast to Faster
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Need for Speed
Attention Sensing
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
Comforts of Videoconferencing
Say "cheese" with the HD IR Webcam
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.
All Spec
SYSTEM
-
Processor
12th Gen Intel® EVO™ Processor
i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5) / Intel UHD Graphics (i3)
Option : Nvidia RTX2050 with 4GB (GDDR6), MX570 with 2GB(GDDR6)
DISPLAY
-
Size
40.6cm (16)
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
STORAGE
-
Memory
8 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVMe: 512GB
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
AI- noice cancelation
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
SECURITY
-
Security
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option),
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DC-In
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery
80 Wh Li-Ion (GM) / 90 Wh Li-on (PM)
MobileMark 2018: TBD
Video playback: TBD
JEITA 2.0: TBD
ACCESSORY
-
AC Adapter
65W, Type-C PD adapter
- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 (GM / PM)
-
weight(kg)
1.199 (GM) / 1.285 (PM)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
473 x 292 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.25
COLOR
-
Color
White
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
Yes
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
SAFETY
-
warranty
3 year
Onsite
1st year global & 2nd year domestic
