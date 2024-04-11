About Cookies on This Site

42.5 (107.95cm) 4K UHD IPS Monitor

43UN700-B

43UN700-B
Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage1

Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage

The LG 43UN700 enables professional and optimal performance with enhanced picture quality on a 42.5 (107.95cm) enormous screen.

Discover Spaces for Working Together

Large size with wide viewing angles allows you to comfortably work with colleagues for better work efficiency.

Get in Trim and Comfort

With USB Type-C™ you can meet your working data and power up to 60W through a single cable. In addition, expanded inputs with adjustable stand can let you connect a range of devices and make a neat desk to improve competence in task.

Really Big Screen to Increase Enjoyment

43UN700's 42.5 (107.95cm) large and high-resolution display with supporting HDR, can ensure more overwhelming and realistic gaming experience. Moreover, 10Wx2 stereo speakers with Rich Bass make you have an extreme immersion.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Enjoy More Contents Conveniently

As supporting 4PBP and PIP which are included in the OnScreen control*, you can enjoy streaming media while doing web surfing and online shopping, as well as watch videos through DVD players on a single large screen.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.

Compatible with Various Devices

The 43UN700 offers expanded interface, supports USB type-C™ as well as various connectivity options*, which can connect simultaneously up to four different multimedia devices. So you can configure your own multiplex and enjoy more contents.

*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2

Creative Work Atmosphere

The 43UN700 is a satisfying solution for you who want to manage all creative works on a single large screen. It enables you to active diverse creation tools required for your work at the same time.
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    107.95cm (42.5)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Response Time

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    400cd (typ) / 320cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1(Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 4

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save / Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP/4PBP)

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe®

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    10W

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2.0ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    967.74 x 647.7 x 274.32 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    967.74 x 576.58 x 71.12 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1064.26 x 657.86 x 284.48 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    17.50kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    13.78kg

  • Shipping Weight

    21.50kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    200 x 200

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.