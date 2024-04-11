We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 (60.96cm) FHD Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Series
IPS LED Monitor
-
Screen size
60.96cm (24)
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo Blade)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (nit)
250
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
99%
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Color Depth (No. of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.27 x 0.27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti - Glare
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
PC INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (X 2)
-
Speaker
Yes (5W x 2)
-
PC Audio I/P
Yes
-
PC Audio O/P
Yes
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequence (Analog)
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequence (Analog)
56~75Hz
POWER LED COLOR
-
LED color
White
-
OSD Language
17
-
Power Type
Adapter
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal
18 W
-
S/W Off
0.3 W Under
MECHANICAL SET COLOR
-
Front Color
Silver Spray
-
B/Cover Color
White
-
Stand Color
Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes (75 x 75)
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Set (With Stand)
541 (W)*186 (D)*414 (H)
-
Box
610 (W)*380(D)*125(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set
3.2Kg
-
Box
4.7 Kg
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Others
Color Calibrated
STANDARDS
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes(Gold)
-
Windows
Yes(Win 10)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.