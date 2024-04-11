We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Surgical Monitor
*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Commucation in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Category
Surgical Monitors
-
Type
IPS + Glass
-
Size
68.58cm (27) (16:9)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Display Colors
10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red
-
Viewing Angles
178/178
-
Brightness
800cd/m²
-
Surface Treatment
Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)
-
Contrast Ratio (typical)
1000:1
-
Response Time (Typical)
14ms (Typ.)
VIDEO SIGNALS
-
Input Terminals
HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Output Terminals
DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)
HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz
-
Sync Formats
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
USB
-
Function
1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)
-
Standard
USB 3.0
POWER
-
Power Requirements
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Maximum Power Consumption
120W
-
Power Management
0.3W
SENSOR
-
Yes
Brightness Stabilization
ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS
-
Yes
IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)
CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS
-
Yes
IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Yes
Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Weight(Without Stand)
7.7kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
