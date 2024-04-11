About Cookies on This Site

27 (68.58cm) UHD 8MP Surgical Monitor

68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP Premium UHD<br>1

68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP Premium UHD

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 68.58cm (27) IPS 8MP display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency not only by enabling detailed observation but also by displaying multiple imaging application.

IPS & sRGB over 99% + Deep RED

The LG surgical monitor provides brightness and sRGB over 99% to ensure accurate color reproduction in surgery room. Moreover, by adding deep red color spectrum, LG surgical monitor assures color expression of red spectrum.

*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DICOM Part 14 & Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14 to ensure visual accuracy and consistency. Furthermore, LG's surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings that quickly adapt during the surgical procedure to correspond to local lighting conditions.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Commucation in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Dynamic Sync Mode & Quick Response Time

The LG clinical review monitor supports low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive signal of a lot of heavy information quickly and display a clear image with no distortion for precise decoding of information for efficient clinical review.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.

Dustproof & Waterproof

The LG's multi-coated glass is highly durable and scratch-resistant and protects the panel during a surgical procedure. The front panel of the LG surgical monitor has an IP35 protection level and the back panel has an IP32 level, securing it against any water or fluids that may contact it during an operation.

*Wall mount sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-reflection & Optical Bonding Glass

The LG surgical monitor with optically bonded glass significantly reduces internal reflection between the cover glass and the LCD to enhance accuracy. Now you can judge accurately with the high legibility and definition during the operation without eyestrain.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Category

    Surgical Monitors

  • Type

    IPS + Glass

  • Size

    68.58cm (27) (16:9)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Display Colors

    10bit/sRGB 99% + Deep Red

  • Viewing Angles

    178/178

  • Brightness

    800cd/m²

  • Surface Treatment

    Optical Bonding Glass (1.3T)

  • Contrast Ratio (typical)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (Typical)

    14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI(2.0) x 1, DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Output Terminals

    DP(1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

    HDMI, DP: 30~135kHz / 56~61Hz DVI-D: 30~83kHz / 56~61Hz

  • Sync Formats

    Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

  • Function

    1upstream, 1downstream (For calibration)

  • Standard

    USB 3.0

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Maximum Power Consumption

    120W

  • Power Management

    0.3W

SENSOR

  • Yes

    Brightness Stabilization

ENVIRONMENTAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Yes

    IP35 / IP32 (Front / Back)

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Yes

    IEC(IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC(FCC part 15 Class A), CB, UL(UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD(Class 1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Yes

    Power cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable, Adapter, CD/Book Manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight(Without Stand)

    7.7kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

