32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
1ms MBR
Picture Quality
HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Tech
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
80.01cm (31.5)
-
Display Type
VA
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
165Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
QHD
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
63W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
713.74 x 515.62 x 226.06 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
713.74 x 429.26 x 78.74 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
792.48 x 149.86 x 515.62 mm
-
With Stand Weight
5.89kg
-
Without Stand Weight
5.21kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.25kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
