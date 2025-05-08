We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is hanging on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.
* 164 cm (65)
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
* All TV images with 2 poles are applied to only UM660H.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
* Currently supports in Germany, Spain, France, Finland, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal and please check with your local sales for other EU countries.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM660H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Conformal Coating
TVs in hotels or resorts can’t avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
The UM660H / UM662H has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
* Some features may require additional hardware , software or subscriptions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Color
Ashed Blue
DISPLAY
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
-
Game Optimizer
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Sound
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 23
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Multi-View
YES
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YES (USB Auto playback)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Conformal Coating
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1121 x 716 x 230 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1215 x 775 x 152 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
11.8kg
-
Weight without Stand
11.7 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
14.5 kg
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
119W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
82W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.