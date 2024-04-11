We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 (139.7CM) 700 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel
Image Gap Reduction
**The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.
Conformal Coating
EMC Class B Certified
The VH7J-H is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.
*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Daisy Chain Capability
A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139.7cm (55)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
700
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
28%
-
Life time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Life Time (Min.)
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)
A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)
-
Weight (Head)
18.8 kg
-
Packed Weight
31.0 kg (when individual pallet applied)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,212.2 × 683.0 × 86.9 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm (Box outer size)
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory 8 GB, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor), Local Key Operation
-
SW
webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out, RJ45 (LAN)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
210 W
-
Max.
250 W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving
110 W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes (EU Only) Energy Star 8.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
