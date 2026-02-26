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Frigoriferi combinati

Progettato per adattarsi al tuo ambiente, al tuo stile di vita e alle esigenze quotidiane.

Scopri la nostra ampia gamma di frigoriferi combinati LG progettati per tutte le tipologie di case.

Cucina verde con frigorifero combinato LG InstaView al centro, ripiani circostanti, lavello ed elettrodomestici da incasso

Tocca due volte e guarda all’interno

L’ingegnosa tecnologia LG InstaView™

Risparmia energia, conserva la freschezza e stupisci con ogni bussata.

L’ingegnosa tecnologia LG InstaView™ Scopri di più
Frigorifero combinato LG affiancato con distributore d’acqua integrato nella parete tra il soggiorno e la zona cucina
Frigoriferi combinati in stile americano

Le porte affiancate offrono ampio spazio e una visione completa del contenuto.

Un frigorifero combinato LG InstaView, in una cucina integrata scura, mostra il contenuto attraverso un pannello trasparente
Frigoriferi combinati multi porta

Le doppie porte, con frigorifero in alto e congelatore in basso, mantengono tutto in ordine.

Frigorifero combinato alto LG incassato in una parete chiara della cucina, accanto alla scaffalatura e all’isola della cucina
Frigoriferi combinati alti

Design sottile e versatile con frigorifero in alto e congelatore in basso per esigenze quotidiane.

Caratteristiche salienti

Bussa per vedere cosa c’è all’interno. Tocca per controllare. Una giornata migliore inizia con LG.

Frigorifero combinato LG InstaView con pannello in vetro e grafica del gesto di bussare che mostra la funzione di visibilità interna
InstaView™

Accedi a ciò che c’è all’interno senza aprire lo sportello e senza compromettere il raffreddamento.

Frigorifero combinato LG collegato a un’app per smartphone che consente agli utenti di regolare la temperatura
LG ThinQ™

Inizia a raffreddare in modo intelligente con il controllo remoto dall’app LG ThinQ tramite Wi-Fi.

*Le funzionalità smart e il prodotto dell'assistente vocale possono variare in base al paese e al modello. Verificare con il proprio rivenditore locale o LG la disponibilità del servizio.

Primo piano del distributore del frigorifero combinato LG che riempie un bicchiere con cubetti di ghiaccio

Ice Solution

Ghiaccio preparato al momento. Esplora lo stile che fa per te.

Ice Solution Scopri di più

Guida completa alla configurazione del frigorifero combinato

Guida passo passo per scegliere il prodotto giusto e preparare il tuo ambiente.

Guida all’acquisto

Trova il modello perfetto per te, fai la scelta giusta

Confronta le caratteristiche, gli stili e le dimensioni, e ottieni consigli utili per decidere con sicurezza.

Scopri di più

Guida all’installazione

Controlla lo spazio a tua disposizione, pianifica la configurazione

Segui questi semplici passaggi per assicurarti un’installazione senza problemi.

Scopri di più

Suggerimenti utili, forniti da LG

Prova questi semplici consigli quotidiani per utilizzare al meglio i tuoi elettrodomestici.

Frigorifero combinato LG Fresh Converter con cassetto per conservare la carne con erbe aromatiche, limone e verdure

Come conservare gli alimenti freschi e mangiare sano

Una mano che pulisce l’interno del frigorifero combinato LG con un panno morbido color avorio

Pulito splendente: come pulire il frigorifero

Frigorifero combinato LG affiancato con dispenser in una cucina bianca da incasso

Frigorifero combinato no frost: come funziona?