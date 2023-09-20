About Cookies on This Site

Ice Thermal Storage Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ในร่มเย็นลงโดยการละลายน้ำแข็งที่ผลิตในชั่วข้ามคืน.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_01_Ice_Storage_Screw_Chiller_21112017_M_1511231703115

Ice Thermal Storage Chiller

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
ice-storage-screw-chiller_feature02_19122017_M_1513668798086

Ice Thermal Storage Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage System เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ภายในอาคารเย็นลงโดยการละลาย น้ำแข็งที่ผลิตไว้ในช่วงกลางคืน สามารถใช้งานร่วมกับ Screw Chillers เพื่อสร้างระบบที่ดีที่สุด.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_feature03_19122017_M_1513668834657

ใช้งานง่าย และมีประสิทธิภาพ Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller

ใช้ตู้แช่แข็งในเวลากลางคืนเพื่อผลิตน้ำแข็งเก็บไว้ในถังเก็บความร้อน และละลายน้ำแข็งในเวลากลางวันเพื่อให้ความเย็นแก่อาคาร เนื่องจากใช้พลังงานในเวลากลางคืนมีต้นทุนและค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินงานต่ำ และสามารถรับมือกับปัญหาการใช้พลังงานในปริมาณมากในช่วงฤดูร้อนได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

เครื่องระเหยประสิทธิภาพสูง

ด้วยการใช้ระบบกระจายสารทำความเย็นแบบแรงโน้มถ่วงทำให้มีการทำงานที่เชื่อถือได้และทำให้ประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นดีขึ้นด้วยการจัดการท่อน้ำทิ้งและท่อทำความเย็นให้เหมาะสมที่สุด.

ระบบแยกน้ำมัน

น้ำมันที่จ่ายระหว่างการหมุนรอบความเร็วสูงของคอมเพรสเซอร์จะถูกกู้คืนผ่านระบบแยกสามขั้นตอน เมื่อสารทำความเย็นถูกเคลื่อนย้ายจะป้องกันไม่ให้สิ่งสกปรกเข้ามาและช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็น โดยการจัดหาและกู้คืนน้ำมันอย่างต่อเนื่องสามารถป้องกันการขาดแคลนน้ำมันได้.

น้ำหนักและขนาดลดลง

สามารถวางแผนการใช้พื้นที่ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพผ่านการลดการใช้พื้นที่ในการติดตั้งรวมไปถึงน้ำหนัก.

ลดเสียงรบกวน

ลดเสียงรบกวนที่เกิดจากลม.

คุณสมบัติกล่องดำ (Black Box)

จัดเก็บและวิเคราะห์บันทึกการทำงานเพื่อการวินิจฉัยอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่อให้การแก้ปัญหาในกรณีที่เกิดความผิดพลาด.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_06_Optimized_Central_Control_21112017_D_1511232968096

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

Control solutions เช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบการใช้งานได้ง่ายและทำงานได้จากระยะไกล ควบคุมและจัดการ HVAC ได้ทุกรุ่นและทุกที่.

ice-storage-screw-chiller_07_Ice_Storage_System_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511233029073

Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller รุ่นต่างๆ

[Mobile]Inquiry To Buy_1516267907559

