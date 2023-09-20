About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

LG Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดที่ค่าใช้จ่ายด้วยการนำน้ำเสียจากโรงงานหรือโรงไฟฟ้าแทนการใช้ไฟฟ้า.

a black basic image

Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type ใช้ความร้อนแทนการใช้ไฟฟ้า ซึ่งเหมาะสมเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับพื้นที่ที่ขาดแคลนไฟฟ้า Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type วิธีนี้ใช้น้ำเสียจากโรงงานและโรงไฟฟ้าใกล้เคียงและทำความเย็น/ ความร้อนผ่านแหล่งความร้อนเหล่านี้.

ควบคุมความเข้มข้นของสารดูดซับ และป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้าล้มเหลว1

ควบคุมความเข้มข้นของสารดูดซับ และป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้าล้มเหลว

การควบคุมความเข้มข้นของการดูดซึมถูกคำนวณโดยตรรกะการควบคุมป้องกันคริสตัลที่สร้างขึ้นในตัวควบคุม และการควบคุมการป้องกันจะทำงานเมื่อมีค่าความเข้มข้นสูงกว่าค่าที่ตั้งไว้ การควบคุมความเข้มข้นของของเหลวในการดูดซึมโดยอัตโนมัติจะป้องกันการดูดซึมของผลึกเหลวล่วงหน้าและคำนวณเวลาตั้งแต่ไฟฟ้าดับไปจนถึงการกู้คืนพลังงานให้เสร็จสมบูรณ์ผ่านตัวจับเวลาอิสระที่สร้างขึ้นในผลิตภัณฑ์.

ติดตั้งสะดวกขึ้น

3 ชิ้นส่วนที่สามารถติดตั้งได้ง่ายแม้ในสถานที่ที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดเช่นสถานที่ ที่กำลังปรับปรุงและซ่อมแซม.

ทำความสะอาดท่อได้อย่างง่ายดาย

การทำความสะอาดท่อ ฝาปิดกล่องน้ำสามารถเปิดได้โดยไม่ต้องถอดท่อออก.

ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล

เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติ ข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

การควบคุม โซลูชันเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและทำงานได้จากระยะไกล ควบคุมเพื่อจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆ ได้ทุกที่.

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

