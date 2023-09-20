We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
การประหยัดพลังงาน
- การวัดค่าการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับผู้เช่าแต่ละราย-
การระบายอากาศและความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพเพื่อลดต้นทุนค่าดำเนินการ.
สภาพแวดล้อมที่สะดวกสบาย
- อากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่มาพร้อมการระบายอากาศและการทำความเย็น-
กระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง.
พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับห้างสรรพสินค้า
ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document
|ประเภทข้อมูล
|ชื่อเรื่อง
|ขนาด
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน