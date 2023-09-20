About Cookies on This Site

A couple shopping at a mall with colorful shopping bags.

ทำให้ลูกค้าของคุณรู้สึกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

การประหยัดพลังงาน

- การวัดค่าการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับผู้เช่าแต่ละราย-

การระบายอากาศและความเย็นที่มีประสิทธิภาพเพื่อลดต้นทุนค่าดำเนินการ.

สภาพแวดล้อมที่สะดวกสบาย

- อากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่มาพร้อมการระบายอากาศและการทำความเย็น-

กระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง.

การจัดการอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

- มีทั้งการควบคุมแบบแยกส่วนและการควบคุมจากส่วนกลาง- จัดการ

ง่ายผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน.

An image of a shopping mall with thumbnails of an atrium, retail stores, a food court, and a control center.

รูปภาพของศูนย์อาหารในห้างสรรพสินค้าที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ศูนย์อาหาร

การระบายอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพช่วยให้ลูกค้าเพลิดเพลินกับมื้ออาหารในสภาพแวดล้อมที่น่ารื่นรมย์โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องกลิ่นอาหาร.

ภาพร้านขายเสื้อผ้า, ร้านขายอัญมณี และร้านอาหารที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ร้านค้าปลีก

เครื่องปรับอากาศภายในอาคารแต่ละชนิดสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานได้เองตามความต้องการที่แตกต่างกัน.

ภาพห้องโถงใหญ่ในห้างสรรพสินค้าที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ห้องโถงใหญ่

รักษาสภาวะอากาศที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับผู้ใช้งาน ในทุกสถานที่แม้ในสถานที่ ที่มีผู้คนแออัด.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

การควบคุมอัจฉริยะและการจัดการพลังงาน

การควบคุมและการจัดการพลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพของพื้นที่ทั้งหมดในห้างสรรพสินค้าช่วยลดต้นทุนการดำเนินงาน.

รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับห้างสรรพสินค้า

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5

Multi V Indoor units

Multi V Indoor Units

Multi V Indoor units

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Chiller

Chiller

Control Solutions

Control Solutions
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับห้างสรรพสินค้า

SM Mall

ห้างสรรพสินค้าที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในฟิลิปปินส์Philippines. / ชิลเลอร์, FCU.

ดูเพิ่มเติม

Kalina Mall

ศูนย์การค้าขนาดใหญ่ทางตะวันออกของรัสเซีย/ Chiller, Multi V, AHU.

ดูเพิ่มเติม

Pick N Pay

ศูนย์การค้าขนาดใหญ่ในโจฮันเนสเบิร์ก/ Chiller, Multi V, AHU.

ดูเพิ่มเติม

Cresta Shopping Centre

ศูนย์การค้าแห่งแรงบันดาลใจในแอฟริกาใต้ . / Multi V, AHU.

ดูเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป