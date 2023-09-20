About Cookies on This Site

วิดีโอวอลล์

วิดีโอวอลล์ของ LG ช่วยให้คุณโฆษณาและเผยแพร่วิดีโอที่ตรงตามความต้องการของกลุ่มเป้าหมาย ในขณะที่คุณภาพและประสิทธิภาพที่คมชัด มีคุณภาพได้มาตรฐาน LG จะปฏิวัติแนวทางที่คุณดำเนินธุรกิจ.

a black basic image

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป

วิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขอบจอบางที่สุดในโลกเพียง 0.44 มม.

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ID_Digital-Signage_Hero_02_M01_Video-Wall_1559525499638

Video Wall

วิดีโอวอลล์ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ความรู้สึกที่ดื่มด่ำไปกับความงดงามให้กับผู้รับชม.

ID_VideoWall_hero_banner_M03_1543820510174

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า เยี่ยมชมแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของเรา LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า ไปยังแอปดาวน์โหลด