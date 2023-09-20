About Cookies on This Site

Single Split

Single Split

เครื่องปรับอากาศเชิงพาณิชย์แบบ Single Split ของ LG ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน รองรับการทำความเย็นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มอบความสบายอย่างแท้จริงให้แก่ผู้ใช้ เครื่องปรับอากาศดังกล่าวมอบความสบายสูงสุดแก่ผู้ใช้ เหมาะกับธุรกิจทุกประเภท.

single-split_17112017_D_1511143295489

Single Split

เครื่องปรับอากาศเชิงพาณิชย์แบบ Single Split ของ LG ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน รองรับการทำความเย็นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มอบความสบายอย่างแท้จริงให้แก่ผู้ใช้.

Single Split Find the dealer

เครื่องปรับอากาศฝังฝ้า ...

D03-01_CAC_TA_TW1450A9SR_Side1_VaneOpen2

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบรอบทิศทาง

D03-02_round_cassette

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าเพดาน

D03-03_4_4way_PT-MPGW0_Perspective1_Close

ท่อลมแบบซ่อนใต้ฝ้า

D03-04_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-2

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนัง

D03-05_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-3

เพดานและพื้น

D03-06_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-4

คอนโซล

D03-07_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-5

LG Smart Inverter

single-split_Energy_Saving_17112017_D_1511144220543

ประหยัดพลังงาน

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter ของ LG แตกต่างจากคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบเก่าที่ทำงานด้วยความเร็วคงที่ มอบความชาญฉลาดอย่างเหนือชั้นให้กับระบบปรับอากาศที่ติดตั้งด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์รุ่นใหม่นี้.

single-split_Quick-Cooling_17112017_D_1511144077084

ประหยัดพลังงานสูงสุด

คอมเพรสเซอร์ดังกล่าวปรับระดับเอาต์พุตอย่างชาญฉลาดตามสภาพแวดล้อม พร้อมให้คุณประโยชน์มากมาย เช่น ประหยัดพลังงานอย่างเหนือชั้น เพิ่มความสะดวกสบาย ทำงานได้อย่างยาวนานและไว้ใจได้.

ความสบาย

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter ของ LG เพิ่มความสบายให้แก่ผู้ใช้ ด้วยการปรับระดับเอาต์พุต เพื่อให้อุณหภูมิห้องเป็นไปตามระดับที่ตั้งค่าไว้ พร้อมคุณสมบัติในการทำความเย็นอย่างรวดเร็ว.

single-split_Quick-Cooling_17112017_D_1511144077084

เย็นเร็ว

LG Smart Inverter นอกจากจะตรวจจับอุณหภูมิแล้ว ยังตรวจจับแรงดันอีกด้วย จึงสามารถทำความเย็นได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.

 

single-split_Comfort-Cooling_17112017_D_1511144324814

เย็นสบาย

คอมเพรสเซอร์รุ่นเก่าทำงานด้วยความเร็วคงที่ จึงทำให้ระดับอุณหภูมิไม่สม่ำเสมอเพราะมีการหยุดทำงานเป็นช่วงๆ แต่ LG Smart Inverter ทำให้ผู้ใช้รู้สึกสบายตัวอย่างแท้จริง ด้วยการทำงานที่ปรับเปลี่ยนตามระดับอุณหภูมิที่ตั้งไว้.

ไว้ใจได้

เครื่องปรับอากาศ Smart Inverter แบบ Single Split ของ LG เหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ที่มีการจ่ายไฟไม่แน่นอน ทั้งยังมีช่วงการทำงานที่กว้าง เปี่ยมด้วยเสถียรภาพ และไว้ใจได้อย่างแน่นอน.

ช่วงการทำงานที่กว้าง

เทคโนโลยีคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่เหนือชั้นของ LG มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่มั่นคงในช่วงอุณหภูมิที่หลากหลาย.

ป้องกันแรงดันไฟฟ้าสูงและต่ำ

เมื่อมีการจ่ายไฟผิดปกติ คอมเพรสเซอร์ LG Smart Inverter จะปิดการทำงานโดยอัตโนมัติ และรักษาเสถียรภาพการทำงาน ขณะที่คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบความเร็วคงที่มีความเสี่ยงสูงที่จะเกิดความเสียหาย.

single-split_Easy_17112017_D_1511144162464

ดูแลรักษาและซ่อมบำรุงได้อย่างง่ายดาย : LG MV

เทคโนโลยีคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่เหนือชั้นของ LG มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่มั่นคงในช่วงอุณหภูมิที่หลากหลาย.

Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ

กรุณาสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์และเราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามเพื่อซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม