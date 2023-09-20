About Cookies on This Site

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ OLED

OLED Signage ของ LG แสดงผลสีทั้งหมดได้อย่างสมจริง พร้อมดีไซน์สุดล้ำ เปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการติดต่อสื่อสารกับลูกค้า LG ปฏิวัติรูปแบบการดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างแท้จริง.

ID_OLED-Signage_Hero_02_M03_1560296512327

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ OLED

แสดงผลสีทั้งหมดอย่างสมจริง พร้อมดีไซน์สุดล้ำ สร้างสรรค์นวัตกรรมเพื่ออนาคต และเปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีการติดต่อสื่อสารกับลูกค้า.

ID_OLED-Signage_Hero_01_M03_1560297913643

มิติใหม่ของจอแสดงผล Digital Signage

พลิกโฉมธุรกิจและยกระดับการสร้างสรรค์ด้วย LG Transparent OLED Signage.

มิติใหม่ของจอแสดงผล Digital Signage ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้

ID_OLED-Signage_hero_banner_M03_1543820184637

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

