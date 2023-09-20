About Cookies on This Site

จอแสดงผล LED Signage

LED Signage ของ LG ประกอบด้วยป้าย Signage หลากหลายรุ่นสำหรับการใช้งานภายในและภายนอกอาคาร มอบประสบการณ์ที่ดึงดูดทุกสายตา ด้วยเทคโนโลยีชั้นนำ LG ปฏิวัติรูปแบบการดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างแท้จริง.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_1560296925167

จอแสดงผล LED Signage

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

สร้างสรรค์ช่วงเวลาที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ สร้างสรรค์ประสบการณ์ที่แปลกใหม่ LG LED Signage คือจุดเริ่มต้นของคุณ.

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ID_OUTDOOR-Signage_hero_banner_M02_1543820427424

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า เยี่ยมชมแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของเรา LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า ไปยังแอปดาวน์โหลด

Product

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1559023701152

Indoor LED

ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554

Outdoor LED

LG MAGNIT

LG Magnit

LG LED Cinema Thumbnail image

LG LED Cinema

Transparent LED Film, LAT240 Thumbnail image

ฟิล์ม LED แบบโปร่งใส
ID_LED-Signage_Hero_indoor_1567729057781

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ภายในอาคาร

ผลิตภัณฑ์ทุกรุ่น นับตั้งแต่รุ่นสูงสุดไปจนถึงรุ่นภายในอาคาร สำหรับการใช้งานภายในอาคารที่หลากหลาย.

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ภายในอาคาร เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ID_LED-Signage_Hero_outdoor_1567729224482

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์กลางแจ้งและกึ่งกลางแจ้ง

รุ่นต่าง ๆ พร้อมให้บริการอย่างครอบคลุมสำหรับการใช้งานภายนอกซึ่งประกอบไปด้วยสนามกีฬา และสำหรับการโฆษณากลางแจ้ง และจองแสดงผลสาธารณะ.

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์กลางแจ้งและกึ่งกลางแจ้ง เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
LG MAGNIT

LG Magnit

LG MAGNIT คือจอแสดงผลที่ถ่ายทอดจินตนาการของคุณได้อย่างลึกล้ำ มอบความดื่มด่ำที่เหนือกว่า ด้วยสีดำที่มืดสนิทและสีสันที่สมจริง.

LG LED Cinema

LG LED Cinema

คอนทราสต์ที่เด่นชัดและความสว่างที่ยอดเยี่ยมบนจอ LG
LED Cinema ขับเน้นรายละเอียดอย่างชัดเจนบนหน้าจอ
ทำให้ผู้ชมดื่มด่ำกับภาพได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์.

Transparent LED Film

ฟิล์ม LED แบบโปร่งใส

LG Transparent LED Film ยกระดับการแสดงผลแบบมองทะลุได้ ความโปร่งใสที่เหนือกว่าทำให้พื้นผิวกระจกหรือหน้าต่างที่ติดฟิล์มชนิดนี้ดูสวยล้ำ แปลกตา เปี่ยมด้วยสีสันที่สดใส.

ฟิล์ม LED แบบโปร่งใส เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
โปรแกรมออกแบบจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ

 

 

 

 

 

มอบประสบการณ์เสมือนจริงด้วย AR และข้อเสนอพิเศษผ่านระบบอัตโนมัติ.

ดาวน์โหลดตอนนี้