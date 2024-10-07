About Cookies on This Site

ในห้องเครื่อง มีท่อสีดำและสีแดงที่ซับซ้อนทอดยาวไปรอบๆ ชุดอุปกรณ์ LG Multi V สองชุดอุปกรณ์ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังด้านข้าง

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 เป็นระบบระบายความร้อนด้วยน้ำที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและประหยัด ให้การติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่นเนื่องจากมีตัวเครื่องที่กะทัดรัด 

เหตุใดจึงควรเลือก LG คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ หน้าผลิตภัณฑ์
เหตุใดจึงควรเลือก LG
ติดต่อเรา

เหตุใดจึงควรเลือก LG MULTI V WATER 5

ประสิทธิภาพสูง 

คอมเพรสเซอร์ระดับสูง

การทำงานในทุกสภาวะ 

ระบบที่ประหยัดและมีประสิทธิภาพมาก 

MULTI V WATER 5 ช่วยลดการใช้ไฟฟ้าโดยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน เช่น รับประกันการแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับอาคารสูง

กราฟแท่งเปรียบเทียบรุ่นเก่ากับ LG MULTI V WATER 5 ชุดอุปกรณ์ LG แสดงกำลังไฟเข้าที่ต่ำลง (ซ้าย) และประสิทธิภาพที่สูงขึ้น (ขวา)

* แหล่งที่มา: ข้อมูลจำลองโครงการประมาณการพลังงานของ LG (LEEP) อาคารชั้น 5 ในกรุงปารีส ฝรั่งเศส 

* เปรียบเทียบระหว่าง 10HP ในโหมดทำความเย็น 

คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ระดับสูงรุ่นที่ 5 

MULTI V WATER 5 มาพร้อมกับคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่มีช่วงความถี่ 20Hz ถึง 150Hz ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพด้วยการสั่นสะเทือนน้อยที่สุดและเสียงรบกวนที่ลดลง 

ภาพระยะใกล้ของคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มีเอฟเฟกต์การหมุนวนแบบไดนามิกที่บริเวณตรงกลาง แสดงให้เห็นการทำงานความเร็วสูงและเทคโนโลยีประหยัดพลังงานของเครื่อง

เหมาะสำหรับสภาพภายนอกทุกประเภท 

แม้ในสภาวะอุณหภูมิภายนอก ลมแรง และสภาพแวดล้อมอื่นๆ MULTI V WATER ยังคงเป็นโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดในการบรรลุประสิทธิภาพสูง 

LG MULTI V WATER ที่ตั้งอยู่ระหว่างเมืองที่เต็มไปด้วยหิมะที่มีป้ายชื่อว่า “ลม” และเมืองที่เต็มไปด้วยแสงแดดที่มีป้ายชื่อว่า “อุณหภูมิภายนอก” เน้นย้ำถึงความสามารถในการควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารในสภาพแวดล้อมที่หลากหลาย

การควบคุมการไหลของน้ำแบบแปรผัน 

การควบคุมการไหลของน้ำแบบแปรผันช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการควบคุมการไหลของน้ำสำหรับสภาวะภาระการทำความเย็นหรือความร้อนบางส่วน ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานของปั๊มหมุนเวียน 

แผนภาพแสดงความสามารถในการไหลเวียนอากาศ 25% และ 100% ของ LG MULTI V WATER รวมถึงชุดจัดการอากาศ เครื่องระบายอากาศ และชุดควบคุม '2.5V และ 10V Signal' ซึ่งระบุถึงการทำงานเต็มรูปแบบ

ค้นพบข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ MULTI V WATER 5

ดาวน์โหลดแหล่งข้อมูล

ค้นพบข้อมูลต่างๆ ที่นี่ รวมถึงแคตตาล็อกผลิตภัณฑ์และคู่มือการติดตั้ง 

ดูแหล่งข้อมูลทั้งหมด

การสนับสนุนด้านวิศวกรรม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์กับแหล่งข้อมูลและการสนับสนุนที่เรามอบให้ เพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณก้าวไปข้างหน้า

รับการสนับสนุนทั้งหมด

บล็อก HVAC

อ่านบทความ ข่าวล่าสุด และอื่นๆ บนบล็อกของเรา

ดูบทความทั้งหมด

หน้าต่างโฮโลแกรมเสมือนจริงสองหน้าต่างซึ่งใช้สำหรับสนทนาและติดต่อเราลอยอยู่ถัดจากแล็ปท็อป โดยมีการวางมือไว้ด้านหลังหน้าต่างเหล่านั้น

ติดต่อเรา

โปรดติดต่อเราเพื่อขอข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ แล้วเราจะติดต่อคุณกลับ

ติดต่อเรา ติดต่อเรา