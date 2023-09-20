About Cookies on This Site

LG LED Cinema

สีดำที่แท้จริง ความดำมืดที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด

คอนทราสต์ที่เด่นชัดซึ่งเกิดขึ้นจากหลอดไฟ LED แต่ละดวงทำให้ LG LED Cinema สามารถแสดงมิติความลึกในความมืดมิดของเนื้อหา ด้วยการนำเสนอรายละเอียดปลีกย่อยบนหน้าจออย่างชัดเจนและสมบูรณ์แบบ ทำให้ผู้ชมรู้สึกถึงความสมจริงและดื่มด่ำกับการชมภาพยนตร์อย่างที่ไม่เคยรู้สึกมาก่อน.

 

สีสันสมจริง

จอภาพยนตร์ส่วนใหญ่ใช้สเปค DCI-P3 Color Gamut แต่สีที่แท้จริงที่ผู้ชมรู้สึกอาจแตกต่างออกไป LG LED Cinema แสดงผลสีได้ตรงตามที่ผู้สร้างคอนเทนต์ต้องการ และนำเสนอสี DCI-P3 Color ได้อย่างสดใสมากกว่า.

กลมกลืน แสดงผลสีสม่ำเสมอ

LG LED Cinema แตกต่างจากจอโปรเจคเตอร์ หรือจอมาตรฐานในโรงภาพยนตร์ทั่วไปที่ใช้แหล่งแสงเพียงแหล่งเดียว โดยจอรุ่นนี้มีหลอดไฟ LED ที่ปล่อยแสงในลักษณะแยกออกจากกัน จึงให้ความสว่างอย่างกลมกลืนและสอดคล้องกัน ไม่มีปัญหาเรื่องแสงริบหรี่และภาพผิดเพี้ยน เช่น สีซีดจาง จอ LG LED Cinema แสดงผลภาพได้อย่างสอดคล้องและชัดเจนกว่าบนพื้นที่ทั้งหมดของหน้าจอ.

ใช้พื้นที่ให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุด

LG LED Cinema ไม่ต้องใช้ห้องฉาย ซึ่งเป็นสิ่งจำเป็นสำหรับโรงภาพยนตร์ที่ใช้โปรเจคเตอร์มาตรฐาน ดังนั้นจึงสามารถติดตั้งที่นั่งเพิ่มเติมเพื่อให้ได้รับผลกำไรสูงสุด สามารถปรับปรุงพื้นที่ด้านหลังโรงภาพยนตร์เพื่อเพิ่มความพึงพอใจให้แก่ลูกค้า.

รองรับระบบ Dolby

LG LED Cinema รองรับการทำงานร่วมกับ Dolby Media Server และ Dolby Atmos ของ Dolby ซึ่งเป็นผู้นำ.

ระดับโลกในอุตสาหกรรมบันเทิง นำเสนอประสบการณ์ที่ชวนดื่มด่ำอย่างแท้จริง ด้วยคุณภาพของเสียงและภาพ

ที่เหนือกว่า.

อายุการใช้งานยาวนานกว่า

LG LED Cinema มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนานถึง 100,000 ชั่วโมง ประหยัดทั้งเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายในการบำรุงรักษา ไม่ต้องเปลี่ยนชิ้นส่วนอย่างเช่น หลอดไฟ ซึ่งต่างจากโปรเจคเตอร์ทั่วไป.